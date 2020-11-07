New mask distribution sites open in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On July 10, Pinellas County announced in a release sent to 10 Tampa Bay announcing four additional free mask distribution sites are now open.
Residents in the county can now choose from one of these sites to pick up free masks, in addition to the other 15 locations.
The newest locations are:
- Clearwater Beach Library & Recreation Complex :69 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach
- Countryside Library: 2642 Sabal Springs Dr., Clearwater
- East Community Library at St. Petersburg College: 2465 Drew St., Clearwater
- North Greenwood Library: 905 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater
The county also has plans to open an additional site at the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center next week.
You can find a site nearest you by clicking here. And if you don’t want to leave your house, here’s a tutorial on how to make your own face masks.
