New mask distribution sites open in Pinellas County

The list for the sites offered by the county keeps on growing.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On July 10, Pinellas County announced in a release sent to 10 Tampa Bay announcing four additional free mask distribution sites are now open.

Residents in the county can now choose from one of these sites to pick up free masks, in addition to the other 15 locations.

The newest locations are:

Clearwater Beach Library & Recreation Complex :69 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach

Countryside Library: 2642 Sabal Springs Dr., Clearwater

East Community Library at St. Petersburg College: 2465 Drew St., Clearwater

North Greenwood Library: 905 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater

The county also has plans to open an additional site at the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center next week.

UPDATE: There are four more distribution sites available today.



1.Beach Library

69 Bay Esplanade

Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

727.562.4970

Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, 1-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, 1-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/qtks1Ms3N2 — Pinellas County (@PinellasCoNews) July 10, 2020

You can find a site nearest you by clicking here. And if you don’t want to leave your house, here’s a tutorial on how to make your own face masks.

