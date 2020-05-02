PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If you're looking for a job, on Wednesday, Pinellas County Schools is hosting a job fair Wednesday. They're looking for bus drivers and people to work in food & nutrition as well as in facility operations.

The district has 40 openings for school bus drivers and more than 100 job openings in food & nutrition.

When: February 5, 2020, 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave.

There will be people on hand to help you complete your application.

You'll be interviewed on the spot.

You'll need your driver's license, and you'll be pre-screened.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter