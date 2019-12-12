PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park man is under arrest, charged with one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor.

On Wednesday afternoon, a teacher saw sexually explicit messages when the student refused to put away her cellphone, police said.

The teacher took the phone away from the 13-year-old girl, at which time the messages were seen.

The teacher reported the incident and an investigation took place.

Kyle Kemp, 35, was interviewed and arrested for transmitting several sexually explicit messages to the teen.

Investigators are not releasing Kemp's connection to the girl but did say he had personal knowledge of the teen and no other students were affected by his actions.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter