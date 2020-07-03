PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office fired a detection deputy after they said he harassed and threatened an inmate last December.

According to the administrative Investigative Division, Deputy Roy Harper, 56, was working in a maximum-security housing area of the Pinellas County Jail, supervising the distribution of meals to inmates. At some point, 22-year-old Quentin Jhagroo accidentally made contact with Harper's arm as he was walking past him.

Investigators said during a heated conversation, Harper took out his agency issued 911/Rescue Tool from his duty belt, opened it, walked up to Jhagroo, and briefly held it to his chest as a threat.

Jhagroo testified that he perceived Harper's actions to be a threat and felt intimidated by his actions.

A 911/Rescue Tool is a specially designed hooked shaped blade used in emergency situations for fast cutting.

During the course of the administrative investigation, Harper admitted his actions were inappropriate, a mistake, and a bad decision, according to the sheriff's office.

The entire interaction with the inmate was captured on the Pinellas County Jail's video surveillance system.

As a result of the investigation, the Administrative Review Board determined that Deputy Harper violated policy and he was terminated effective Friday, March 6, 2020.

RELATED: Inmates used coded messages to get drugs inside Indiana jail, investigation finds

RELATED: Inmates makeover Hillsborough County Jail with military murals

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter