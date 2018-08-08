A 28-year-old Pinellas Park man accidentally shot himself while showing off on the internet, police say.

Police said they were called to a home in the 7800 block of 46th Street N. by a report of a man who was shot through a window. When they got there, they found Benny Ortiz suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators spoke to an out-of-state relative who told them they were speaking with Ortiz via a social media messaging app. They said they saw Ortiz playing with a gun, then heard a gunshot and heard Ortiz saying he was hurt.

The relative called Ortiz's mother, who went to the scene and found him.

Ortiz was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

