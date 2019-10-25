PINELLAS PARK, Fla — A Pinellas Park police officer pulled a man out of a burning home on Friday, according to the fire department.

A house off of 70th Avenue North caught on fire around 4 a.m.

The 73-year-old homeowner, who was rescued by the officer, had smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital, according to Pinellas Park Fire Chief Rob Angell.

The cause of the fire, which has since been put out, is still under investigation.

Angell said the house was not a complete loss.

Officials said the officer was driving by the house when it was on fire. The officer then saw a man asleep through a back door before he went inside and pulled him out. The fire department was already on its way.

Officer Detrano has since been identified as the officer who rescued the man.

The Pinellas Park Fire Department said it would like to honor the officer for his actions.

