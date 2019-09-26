PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park police officer saved the life of a dog that was hit by a car while trying to cross I-275.

Officer Joseph Puglia was on his way to work when he witnessed the dog get hit on Sept. 19 near 38th Avenue North.

Without hesitating, he swerved to block the dog from traffic. He scooped up the animal and rushed it to the Pinellas Animal Hospital.

The dog has since made a full recovery.

"This incident is just another example of the dedication and compassion our officers have for our four-legged friends," the Pinellas Park Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The owner has not been found yet because the dog did not have a microchip or tag. As a result, the dog has been taken to Pinellas County Animal Services.

If you recognize the dog from the photos below, you're asked to forward the owner this article so the pet and owner can be reunited.

