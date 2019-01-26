TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla 2019 Parade of Pirates got off to a late start: Before the parade started, three krewe buses were part of a rear-end crash on the Selmon Expressway.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.

The parade started about 20 minutes late as the pirates got to where they belonged on the route.

Despite the delay, paradegoers say the best place to be this time of year right on Bayshore Boulevard for the Gasparilla parade, the third-largest parade in the country.

This is the 104th invasion.

RELATED: Over 110 years of Gasparilla history packed into one room

RELATED: 10 things to know about Gasparilla

RELATED: The history of Gasparilla and legacy of Jose Gaspar

Jose Gaspar’s invasion of the City of Tampa rolls up Hillsborough Bay and into the Seddon Channel, ending at the Convention Center where Mayor Bob Buckhorn surrendered the key to the City of Tampa to Jose Gaspar.

“We’re visiting Tampa ... we thought we dress up and do like Tampa does,” says one visitor.

Dressing the part takes planning for everyone involved.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“The biggest challenge is how to keep so many people safe and secure,” says Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan. More than 500 pirates from the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla were loose in the City of Tampa celebrating their victory.

About 300,000 people share in the pillaging and plundering of treasures.

“It’s the best place to be in the world,” says one Tampa resident, who says she’s attended the parade for 10 years.

Law enforcement is watching.

Dugan says, “With today’s technology, cameras can get close and personal on what’s going on out there.”

Tampa PD Joint Operation Center was monitoring 50 to 100 cameras along the parade route.

“It gives us an eye-in-the-sky fixed position on the parade route ... everything is safe and secure,” says Dugan.

That allows the pirates to enjoy their conquest of Tampa

As the crowd in one bleacher shouts, “ Happy Gasparilla”

For everything Gasparilla, go to wtsp.com/gasparilla.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.