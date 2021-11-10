The light plane crash happened a few blocks from the school in east San Diego County.

SANTEE, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's Department is on the scene of a small plane crash, which happened Monday afternoon just east of Santana High School in a residential neighborhood of Santee.

The aircraft went down in the area of the 9900 block of North Magnolia Avenue in Santee about 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Aerial footage from Chopper 8 showed two homes extensively damaged by fire. Large plumes of black smoke were also seen in the area.

According to the Santana High School Twitter account, the crash happened two or three blocks from the school and all students are secure. The school was placed in a "Secure Campus" status for a period of time, which has since been canceled. Students were released for lunch or dismissal, if they did not have any other classes on Monday.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they are confirmed. Please check back or refresh this page.

We have been given the OK by @SDSOSantee to come out of "Secure Campus". We are now out of a "Secure Campus" Students are being released for lunch or dismissal, if they do not have any other classes today. — Santana High School (@SantanaSultans) October 11, 2021

If you live in @CityofSantee, please avoid the area near the 9900 block of N. Magnolia Avenue. @SanteeFire @SDSOSantee and other first responders are at the scene of a plane crash. This is a developing situation. We appreciate your patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/mHepnIuhBX — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) October 11, 2021