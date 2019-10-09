MARICOPA, Arizona — A small plane crashed into an operation center at the Ak-Chin Regional Airport southeast of Maricopa Tuesday, injuring two people.

According to Desert Rat Aviation, who owns the plane, the two on board are on their way to the hospital. How the crash occurred is unknown at this time.

The Ak-Chin Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it was a single-engine Ercoupe 415-C that crashed under unknown circumstances around 8:30 a.m.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

