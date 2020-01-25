At least one person is dead Saturday after a plane crashed into a home in a Lake City neighborhood and caught fire, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:45 a.m., the sheriff's office started receiving calls that a small plane had crashed into a single-family home located in the area of SW Inwood Court.

When deputies arrived at the home, the plane was completely aflame, setting a portion of the house on fire, the sheriff's office said.

The Lake City Fire Department arrived at the home and quickly put out the flames engulfing the plane and parts of the house.

No one in the home was injured during the crash, according to deputies. The pilot of the plane is believed to have died in the crash and it is not yet clear if anyone else was on board the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board the primary agency handling this incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Further details are not known at this time.

Stay with us as this develops.