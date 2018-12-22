CORRECTION: 11Alive has learned that the aircraft actually landed on I-20 in Alabama.

An aircraft made a safe landing in an unusual place on Saturday when it touched down on I-20.

Twitter user @DeveloperFredie posted video of a small single-engine aircraft rolling down a busy highway. The user, who added that he was on a holiday trip to Mississippi when the plane came down said that it was a miraculous - and smooth - landing.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Rick Breitenfeldt said that the flight originated from Talladega Municipal Airport and made the emergency landing near mile marker 173 around 4:21 p.m. west of the Georgia-Alabama line. The aircraft was described as a Cessna 172.

Two people were on the flight and one is seen on video immediately exiting the aircraft as it taxied into the emergency lane.

