Plane makes an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane made an emergency landing Friday on I-75 in Collier County which caused the left lane of NB I-75 to temporarily close.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the plane made its landing on Alligator Alley in the grass median. Two people were on board the plane. But, no one on the plane or on the ground was injured, FHP said.
The owner of SkyDuo Flight Academy, Nazaria Noor told sources that the plane was on a training flight and the instructor and student pilot on-board are both OK.
“Even the plane doesn’t have any damage. They were able to control it and land it perfectly without any scratch,” Noor added.
The Federal Aviation Administration was on scene and were able to tow the plane as soon as possible.
