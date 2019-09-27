PLANT CITY, Fla. — A small plane went off a runway and down into a canal after catching a crosswind while landing Friday morning at Plant City Airport.
Officers say the 18-year-old pilot was the only person on board and had to break heavily before losing control of the plane. Police say Talin L. Beach had minor injuries.
Officers say the plane is a small, Cessna aircraft, which has minor damage. There was no damage to the airport.
The Plant City Airport is currently closed while the incident is investigated.
The FAA is investigating.
