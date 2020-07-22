x
Woman shot multiple times by man in Plant City

She was taken to the hospital. The shooter has not been arrested.
PLANT CITY, Fla. — A young woman was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Plant City.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Bethune Drive near E. Alabama Street.

The gunman was a passenger in what investigators describe as a silver Nissan, 4-door sedan with tinted windows and no visible tag. He fired several shots, striking the 20-year-old woman more than once.

Somebody called 911, and the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she is being treated.

The car with the gunman was last seen driving east toward Park Road.

It's not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about the case should call the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200. 

