Woman shot multiple times by man in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A young woman was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Plant City.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Bethune Drive near E. Alabama Street.
The gunman was a passenger in what investigators describe as a silver Nissan, 4-door sedan with tinted windows and no visible tag. He fired several shots, striking the 20-year-old woman more than once.
Somebody called 911, and the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she is being treated.
The car with the gunman was last seen driving east toward Park Road.
It's not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about the case should call the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.
- Tropical Storm Gonzalo develops, expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow
- Residents displaced after storm damages New Port Richey condo
- Florida Sen. Rick Scott says his grandchildren will start 'distance learning'
- Florida reports another 9,440 cases, 136 deaths from coronavirus
- Sheriff: 'Kind of guy who would punch you in the face for no reason', 2 others arrested in triple murder
- SOLVED: The disappearance of Melissa Gormley
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter