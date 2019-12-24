PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department is investigating a deadly early-morning shooting.

Officers were called to the Cynthia Gardens Apartments around 2 a.m. after a person called 911 to report someone may have shot themself.

When officers arrived, they found a white man walking away from a vehicle with an unknown object in his hand, a police report stated.

An officer asked the man to identify what he had but ignored the command.

After several moments, the man eventually said he was holding a gun.

The officer, fearing for his personal safety, drew his service weapon on the man.

The officer ordered the man to drop the gun, but instead, the man put the gun to his chest and fired a single round, police said.

When the man was raising the gun to his chest, a police officer was nearby. The primary officer who responded to the scene fired two rounds at the man. At this time, it is unknown if any rounds fired by the officer struck the man.

Officers administered first aid to the man, but he died.

No officers were injured.

One officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No names have been released.

