A pregnant 16-year-old girl has been reported missing after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says she never returned home after leaving Terry Parker High School.

Iyana Sawyer reportedly left the Arlington high school during lunchtime Dec. 19 and hasn't been seen since, JSO says.

Sawyer is five months pregnant, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with "PINK" across the front, light blue jeans and black and white Addidas shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.