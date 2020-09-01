NAPLES, Fla. — Firefighters have one of the most dangerous jobs out there, but a few of them were recently treated to something pretty cool -- as seen in the video above.
On Monday evening, some of Naples' finest were wrapping up a boat safety check when a pod of dolphins began swimming alongside their boat.
Naples Firefighter Michael Neal said the dolphins stuck around for a few minutes, as the crew was heading back to shore. Fellow firefighter Austin Bleiweiss was recording the action.
On the department's Facebook page, Neal wrote, "This is what you get when you have the best job in the world..."
We would have to agree with Neal's sentiment!
