Police said the girls, ages 6 and 9 years old, were killed by their father who died by suicide.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two young sisters were shot and killed by their father, who died by suicide, according to Columbus police.

Officers were called to a domestic dispute on Danwood Drive, near Norton Road and Hall Road in west Columbus, around 10:20 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots coming from a home.

Two girls, 6-year-old Alyse Williams and 9-year-old Ava Williams, were found shot inside.

The girls were taken to Doctor's Hospital where they were pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

Police said the girls' father, 32-year-old Aaron Williams, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our hearts break for their devastated mother, and all who loved them. This morning I’m not only thinking of them- but the officers impacted by this trauma," Columbus Police Chief Tom Quinlan wrote in a statement.

"These are exceptionally difficult days, for our community, and our division. Let’s all give each other some grace and extra support as we move forward," he wrote.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.