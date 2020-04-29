Former Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors

Neighbors reported seeing several law enforcement officials at the Queen's Harbour home Wednesday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jaguars and Florida State linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, according to the Duval County Jail website.

Per the Duval County Jail website, Smith's bond has been set for $50,003. He was booked at 5:20 p.m. and later bonded out at 10:14 p.m.

Law enforcement officials were reportedly called to a home known to be owned by former Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith Wednesday afternoon. Neighbors in the Queen's Harbour neighborhood have provided First Coast News with photographs showing several armed officers standing outside the home.

First Coast News' crew at the scene did not see any police leaving the gated community.

This is not the first time Smith's Queen's Harbour home has been visited by authorities. On November 27, 2019, police were called to the home, located at 782 Shipwatch Dr. E, in regards to a suspicious person. At least a dozen police cars were on site, and a car was towed away from the property.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office later revealed that a search warrant had been served at the home that night. No arrests were made, but the investigation was on-going. No other public documentation of an arrest has followed in the ensuing months.

First Coast News previously explored what may have happened and why there remains a lack of public documentation for the events of November 27.

Smith announced in May 2019 he was "stepping away" from football for the upcoming season. He was placed on the Jaguars' Retired List later that summer.

This story will continue to be updated as we await confirmation from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.