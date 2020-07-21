x
FBI: Man robs credit union in Ohio while carrying small child

The incident happened around 1:41 p.m. at the Directions Credit Union located on Reynolds road in Maumee.
MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee Police and the FBI have arrested a man after a robbery happened at a local credit union Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities arrested Steven Kozak Tuesday night around 8 p.m. and charged him with aggravated robbery without incident.

Authorities say around 1:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Kozak carried a small child who appeared to be around two years old into to the Directions Credit Union located  on Reynolds Road in Maumee.

Police say Kozak then gave a teller a note demanding cash and the possible use of a bomb. He took an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the scene in what appeared to be a silver Cadillac.

Police say the child involved is well and unharmed and is now in the care of his mother.

Authorities are investigating and additional charges may be pending.

