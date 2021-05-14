Perrysburg police and fire crews say they believe the body had been there since December.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Perrysburg Fire and Police crews found the body of woman in a car submerged in a pond near Levis Commons Friday morning.

This happened on 1 Michael Owens Way in Perrysburg near the Owens-Illinois Headquarters.

Officials say the car had a Georgia license plate and the body is believed to be a missing woman from Georgia. They believe the body has been there since December.

The Lucas County Coroner has the body and is working to confirm the identity. Perrysburg Police are in contact with Georgia authorities to notify the family.

A helicopter originally saw the car in the pond Thursday night, but dive teams were not available until Friday morning. Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz said the car was submerged in about 10 feet of water.