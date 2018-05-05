Mystery surrounds a body found after St. Petersburg firefighters were called out to a home Saturday morning.

The call came in at around 9:45am about a fire, but when firefighters got there, they found the body of 38-year-old Tallmadge D'Elia.

At this point St. Petersburg police are calling the death suspicious. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for the very latest. We’ll post any new information here when we get it.

