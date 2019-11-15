TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was involved in an accident early Friday morning.
Police say a person ran a red light around 2 a.m. on Jackson Street, hitting the officers cruiser.
No injuries were reported.
The driver was cited for running a red light, police said.
