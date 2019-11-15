TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was involved in an accident early Friday morning.

Police say a person ran a red light around 2 a.m. on Jackson Street, hitting the officers cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was cited for running a red light, police said.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter