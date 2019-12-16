NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said somebody killed a man who used a wheelchair to get around his neighborhood in Newport News.

Chief Steve Drew was supposed to talk about the death of 31-year-old Andre Grady Monday afternoon.

A search party made up of members of the Southeast Community found Grady's body Saturday morning behind a home in the 800 block of 24th Street.

David Wilson with Us 4 Us Foundation said tracks from Grady's wheelchair led the group to the location where they found a board covering a hole.

"We all looked, and we ended up seeing his shoes and legs," said Wilson.

In a news conference, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said investigators collected enough evidence to prove that this crime is a homicide. No arrest has been made, but Drew shared that officers were pursuing some "strong leads."

"This was a heinous act that never should have happened," Drew said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. (1–888–562–5887) or go online at P3tips.com.