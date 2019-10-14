SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Montgomery County police officer who was fatally shot in Silver Spring, Md. Monday morning has been identified as 13-year police veteran Thomas J. Bomba, police said.

There is no immediate threat to the public, Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Jones said Bomba was assigned to the 3rd District. The 38-year-old officer is survived by a wife and two children, Jones said.

While the details around the shooting remain under investigation, Jones said authorities are looking at all possibilities of death, including a gunshot wound that may have been self-inflicted.

Jones said Bomba was a very dedicated officer.

Officer Bomba responded to a parking garage at Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street on a report of disorderly suspects, police said.

Bomba called out on radio with disorderly subject in the parking garage at about 8:49 a.m., and a responding officer found him suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Bomba was taken via ambulance to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with serious injuries and later died, officials said. Jones and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich also went to the hospital, officials said.

Initially, authorities said they were searching the area and wanted the public and area businesses to be aware of the activity.

"We were on scene fairly quickly, we locked down the area, right now were doing searches so hopefully we’ll figure this out really soon," Montgomery County police spokesman Capt. C. Thomas Jordan said at the time.

Police later said that the search was called off. Jones said during an afternoon news conference that there is no suspect information.

Commuters should expect delays in the area and along Interstate 495, police said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said the following roads are closed:

Fenton Street

Wayne Avenue

Cedar Street

Spring Street

"It's a dynamic situation. We're trying to avoid the area if we can. Everybody stay out of the area while were continuing to look to piece this together and to find suspects if possible," Jordan said. "This is one of the hardest things that as police officers we have to deal with and one of the things. We have to recognize is that it’s not just affecting the police officers, it's affecting the communities, too."

Montgomery County Councilman Tom Hucker, who represents Silver Spring, said his thoughts are with the officer and his family.

"It's just certainly a reminder of the sacrifices that our police are put in every single day keeping our community safe. This is one of the safest communities in the country and everybody should be thinking of the officer and their family and being grateful to our police in such a difficult time," Hucker said.

"It's very, very troubling. It's a reminder of, I was there the night of the heavy Flower Branch explosion, it was a tragedy there. It'’s a wonderful community and I think the best community in the whole area, and the whole community is going to be suffering when we have an event like this. It's going to be on everybody’s mind for a very long time," Hucker added.

Montgomery County Public School officials said three schools in the area --Silver Spring International Middle School, Sligo Creek Elementary School and East Silver Spring Elementary School -- were sheltering in place, but officials lifted the alert just after 12 p.m.

Witness Describe Scene

Witnesses in the area described what happened, and also tweeted about the police activity.

"I heard that an officer was shot in the parking garage over here," a witness told WUSA9.

