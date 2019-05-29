TAMPA, Fla. — A shooting investigation is underway in West Tampa.

Officers were called Tuesday evening to the area of Howard Avenue N. and Nassau Street W. by a report of shots fired, according to Tampa police.

Upon arrival, police said they found evidence of a shooting but no victims.

Two people eventually were found in the area of MacDill Avenue N. and Cherry Street W.

Their condition is not yet known.

