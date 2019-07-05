Law enforcement officers gave a final salute this week to a retired Ohio police K-9 who has died.

K-9 Klink retired from the Richwood Police Department after getting five herniated discs and eventually losing the use of his hind legs, according to CBS affiliate WBNS. Veterinarians didn't think Klink would survive 30 days, but specialized physical therapy bought him and his human family nine more months of quality time together, the station said.

This week, Klink's human partner, Officer Eric Nicholson, carried the K-9, draped in a blue line flag, past dozens of saluting officers. The dog passed away on Monday at age 10.

"Klink was a good boy and will be missed," the Richwood Police Department wrote on Facebook.

In a social media post, officers thanked everyone who showed up in support of K-9 Klink.

Richwood Police Department

