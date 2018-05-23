LAKELAND, Fla. - A drunken argument between brothers turns deadly. The surviving brother then unsuccessfully tries to take his own life. Then he called police.

That's what happened Monday night inside a home at The Park At Cortona Apartments, Lakeland police said.

Henry Schreiner, 55, and his brother, Robert, 52, were drinking tequila and playing cards inside Henry's apartment when the men argued over family issues, police said.

"During the argument, (Henry) Schreiner said his brother pulled out a pocket knife, brandishing it as a weapon, and threatened to cut his throat," police said in a statement. "His brother then told him to go to his room and go to sleep."

Henry Schreiner told detectives that once inside his room, his brother followed him inside and continued their argument.

"(Henry) Schreiner then grabbed his firearm, which he kept under his pillow, and told his brother to go back to the living room," police said. "His brother then moved to the foot of the bed with the knife in hand and (Henry) Schreiner, who indicated he was in fear for his life, shot him."

Robert Schreiner was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died at Lakeland Regional Health.

"After seeing his brother fall to the ground, Schreiner realized he had, in fact, shot his brother and placed the firearm to the side of his head and pulled the trigger in an attempt to take his own life," police said. "After the unsuccessful attempt, Schreiner then called Lakeland Police, advising that he shot his brother."

Henry Schreiner, who suffered non-life threatening injuries to his face and eye, is recovering at Lakeland Regional Health.

Investigators have not said if he will face charges.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP