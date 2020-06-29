x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

news

Police looking for 4 and 6-year-olds missing from Lawrence County

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department is looking for 4-year-old Steven and 6-year-old Summer Johnson.
Credit: Lawrence County Sheriff's Department
Steven Johnson, 4, left, and Summer Johnson, 6, are missing from Lawrence County.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind — Two children are missing from Lawrence County, and the sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in finding them.

The department posted on Facebook Monday morning, saying 4-year-old Steven and 6-year-old Summer Johnson were missing. There was not any further information available at the time.

In photo posted of the kids, the both appeared to have brown curly hair and brown eyes. Summer was wearing glasses.

The sheriff's department did not provide any other details in their disappearance, like where or when they were last seen.