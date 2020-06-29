Police looking for 4 and 6-year-olds missing from Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind — Two children are missing from Lawrence County, and the sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in finding them.
The department posted on Facebook Monday morning, saying 4-year-old Steven and 6-year-old Summer Johnson were missing. There was not any further information available at the time.
In photo posted of the kids, the both appeared to have brown curly hair and brown eyes. Summer was wearing glasses.
The sheriff's department did not provide any other details in their disappearance, like where or when they were last seen.