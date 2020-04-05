Police are looking for the man who they say wiped his nose on a store employee.

HOLLY, Mich. — The Holly Police Department in Oakland County is looking for a man who they say wiped his nose and mouth on an employee of a Dollar Tree.

Police said the man entered the store on N. Saginaw Street on Saturday, May 2. A clerk in the store advised the man that all in-store customers must wear masks inside in the building, as indicated on signs posted on the doors.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has required that people wear masks in enclosed public spaces to help curb the spread of COVID-19. This will not be criminally enforced, but the governor said stores can refuse service to customers who are not wearing masks.

"The man walked over to the clerk and wiped his nose and face on her shirt telling her 'Here, I will use this as a mask,'" the Holly Police Department said. The man then allegedly continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store before leaving.

The police department posted a video of the incident on their Facebook page.

The man left in a white, possibly Ford window van, Holly PD said. If anyone knows the identity of the man of has information about this incident, they are asked to called the Holly Police Department at 248-634-8221. People are advised not to share information about the man on social media.

In Flint, Michigan State Police are investigating whether the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard resulted after he refused to allow a customer to enter without a face mask.

