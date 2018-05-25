TAMPA, Fla. - It turns out a newborn originally thought to be abandoned Thursday evening was not, nor was the baby placed on the ground near a trash can, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

"The mother and the original complainant drove the baby directly to the hospital," authorities said. "No charges are pending in this matter."

The male infant was found about 5:30 p.m. near the corner of 18th Street and 143rd Avenue.

Deputies believed the baby was born within 12-18 hours before he was found. He was wearing no clothes and was clutching a towel.

The baby is in critical, but stable condition and is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Family Services.

Under Florida's Safe Haven law, infants up to seven days old can be left with an employee at any hospital, emergency medical services station or with a firefighter at any fire station in Florida, and no criminal charges will be filed.

"It is our hope that in the name of protecting children and their welfare, more mothers faced with this difficult choice invoke the parameters and protections of the Florida Safe Haven Law," the sheriff's office said.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP