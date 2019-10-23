Kissimmee police officers are now considered heroes after recently saving a 1-year-old who was choking on a cracker.

Bodycam video shows mom Amanda Zimmerman crying out for help. She said her son swallowed a Goldfish cracker and started choking.

Zimmerman said she tried multiple to dislodge the cracker, but her efforts didn't work.

"I tried doing it again and at that point, I started freaking out and was telling my sister to call somebody," Zimmerman said to CBS affiliate WKMG.

Zimmerman then ran outside and called for help. Luckily, she saw a police officer just driving by and flagged him down.

"I just ran into the middle of the street, waved him down and told him to hurry up and handed him over and let him do his thing," she said.

Paramedics are seen in the video repeatedly trying to open the child's airway.

"They were just trying to get it out of him at first and then they noticed how blue he was getting and they started CPR," Zimmerman said.

Moments after paramedics loaded the boy into the ambulance, officers were able to dislodge the cracker. The boy began to breathe again.

Zimmerman said her son is healthy and well, and she plans to take CPR classes to prevent this from happening again.

Viewer warning: The video below can be hard to watch

