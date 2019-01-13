MURRAY, UT -- Police responded to reports of an active shooter Sunday afternoon at Fashion Place Mall, CBS affiliate KUTV is reporting.

Police continue to search for three Hispanic suspects who fled the scene and believe it could be a gang-related shooting, according to a press conference. Police are not calling it an active shooter situation at this time due to the location of the shooting, which was outside of the mall by the entrance.

As of 3:11 p.m., KUTV confirmed there were two victims, a man and a woman in their 20's, who were shot and have been taken to the hospital. KUTV is reporting that one is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition.

As of 2:45 p.m., families looking for family members are asked to meet at the Taco Bell on the corner of 6100 S. and State St. in Murray.

The mall continues to be on lockdown as police continue to investigate.

For more information, read the KUTV article.

