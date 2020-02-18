ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested Monday, accused of neglecting a 10-month-old baby and causing great bodily harm.

St. Petersburg police say property management found the baby lying on the floor of an upstairs apartment in St. Petersburg, during a walkthrough of the home.

According to the arrest report, police determined the baby was malnourished and wearing a dirty diaper.

The baby was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, according to St. Pete Police Spokesperson Sandra Bentil, where they reportedly discovered the infant's lower leg was broken.

Medical staff also said a sore on the baby's lower lip was from a bottle or pacifier being shoved into the mouth and that the baby had been suffering from dehydration for at least 30 days.

Kierra Lang was arrested on two counts of neglect of a child with great bodily harm. It is not clear if Lang is the baby's mother because in cases of child abuse a child's relationship to the accused person is withheld to protect the child's identity.

Lang is in the Pinellas County Jail -- awaiting trial.

