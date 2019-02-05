CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police say they've arrested the man who stole a hammer from Home Depot, then carjacked a pickup truck with his newly-found weapon of choice.

Shane Michael Boisseaux Jensen, 22, of Largo, is accused of threatening a passenger in the parked 2007 silver Dodge Ram Wednesday before grabbing the wheel and driving away from the home improvement store on Gulf to Bay Boulevard near US-19 in Clearwater.

Investigators say he tried to carjack a different truck seconds before -- but it didn't work.

Late Thursday, Clearwater police officials said Jensen was in custody.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon after an incident involving the Florida Highway Patrol in Okeechobee and Osceola counties, the officials said.

Jensen was taken to a hospital to be checked out, then was taken to jail.

The truck that was taken has not been found.

RELATED: Hammer-wielding carjacker on the run after stealing vehicle from Home Depot

Jensen was arrested Monday afternoon at the Long Center after police say he broke out the windows of a car there. He was employed as a lifeguard at the recreation center before that arrest. The car he's accused of vandalizing belonged to his supervisor. He has since been fired.

For that case, he was charged with felony criminal mischief, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana. He was released on bond Tuesday from the Pinellas County Jail.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.