CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police say they've identified the man who stole a hammer from Home Depot, then carjacked a pickup truck with his newly-found weapon of choice.

Shane Michael Boisseaux Jensen, 22, of Largo, is accused of threatening a passenger in the parked 2007 silver Dodge Ram Wednesday before grabbing the wheel and driving away from the home improvement store on Gulf to Bay Boulevard near US-19 in Clearwater.

Investigators say he tried to carjack a different truck seconds before -- but it didn't work. A search is now underway to find him.

Before all that happened, Jensen was arrested Monday afternoon at the Long Center after police say he broke out the windows of a car there. He was employed as a lifeguard at the recreation center before that arrest. The car he's accused of vandalizing belonged to his supervisor. He has since been fired.

For that case, he was charged with felony criminal mischief, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana. He was released on bond Tuesday from the Pinellas County Jail.

Now, authorities want to arrest him again. Anyone with information on Jensen's whereabouts should call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

