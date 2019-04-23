VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police in California are reminding children and parents to be mindful of their surroundings and never get into cars with strangers.

On Friday, the Vacaville Police Department posted surveillance video showing a young girl walking in a neighborhood while a dark-colored Pontiac appears to follow her. At first, the child keeps walking and appears to ignore the vehicle, but as she quickens her pace, the vehicle pulls out and stops in the middle of the street.

The frightened girl hides behind a parked vehicle. As she does, the unidentified man in the Pontiac drives off -- but then comes back to try to speak to the girl. After a while, the car drives off again, and the girl runs to safety.

Police described the driver as a black man with short hair in dreadlocks. Officers believe he is roughly 20 years old.

"While this man’s intentions, innocent or not are unknown to us at this time, we hope someone in our community can help us identify him, or he can contact us so we can talk with him about what happened," police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Detective Brian Collins at 707-469-4735.

