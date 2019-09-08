The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing girls last seen in the Hyde Park area of Jacksonville.

Police say that the girls were last seen leaving their home on Thursday evening after an argument with a family member and never returned

JSO says that Kamryn Lueck is 9 years old, is 4 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has sandy blonde hair with brown eyes. Police say she was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with zigzag stripe.

Veronica Lueck is 13 years old, is 5 foot 3 inches, weighs 120 pounds, and has

brown hair with brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a blue shirt (possibly Florida Gator) and all-black Vans tennis shoes.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.

FCN