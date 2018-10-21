CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- Video from outside a south Florida mall shows an officer appearing to punch a 14-year-old girl.

It happened near the Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs. The high school freshman’s mother is livid.

“I’m pissed. I’m angry,” said Jessica Dennis. “I would never expect this to happen.”

Dennis, the teen and their attorney are now speaking about the case.

“To say that the police officer was justified to punch her continuously while he has his knee on her back and her hands under her belly, it's speaks for itself,” said attorney Meeghan Moldof.

Police say the video doesn’t tell the whole story.

“The officer’s actions were 100 percent within policy legal and were not excessive,” said Brad McKeone, Coral Springs Deputy Chief of Operations.

Police say it started when they were called to the mall about unruly teens. Police say they escorted the teens off the property, but within an hour, some of them returned. When they tried to arrest the teen seen in the video, they say she resisted.

“It's not done as a punishment. It's done to get compliance. Once she did that, the officer stopped any type of distraction technique.”

