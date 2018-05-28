LAKELAND, Fla. - He tried breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and ended up with bullets in the buttocks and knee, Lakeland police said.

Now Ronald Williams, 26, is facing multiple charges.

Police received a 911 call at 5:!8 a.m. Monday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend broke a window in her home.

As an officer in the area attempted to locate her residence, he heard two gunshots.

Then he saw Williams hobbling into the street.

"Officer Richburg and other officers transported Williams to a position of cover and made arrangements for EMS to pick up Williams at a safe staging location," the department said in a statement. "Williams was transported in a marked police car out of the area and delivered to EMS while other officers maintained a crime scene and secured the area."

The victim came out of her Kansas Avenue home moments later and told police that Williams broke her window and climbed through it.

"(The victim) armed herself with a handgun and in fear for her safety, she fired at Williams several times hitting him on the buttocks and the leg," police said. "At that point, Williams fled from the apartment and encountered Officer Richburg. Williams had threatened Lawson in the past and she was so concerned that she had been having various friends stay with her."

Williams, of San Gully Road in Lakeland, faces charges of burglary of occupied dwelling with battery on occupant and battery (dating violence). He remained at a hospital Monday afternoon.

