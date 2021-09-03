The group behind the banner says it's a direct response to the legislation in Arkansas making it harder for women to obtain abortions.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansans in Eureka Springs awoke Friday (July 9) morning to find a pro-abortion banner reading "God Bless Abortions" strung across the iconic 67 foot tall Christ of the Ozarks monument.

Members of the art activist group INDECLINE say they disguised themselves as a construction crew and transported the banner through a nearby wooded area, hanging the banner up just before sunrise.

INDECLINE says the banner is a direct response to the legislation in Arkansas making it harder for women to obtain abortions.

In March, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill that prohibits abortion in all cases except to save the mother's life in a medical emergency. The ACLU and Planned Parenthood have asked a federal judge to strike down the new law, which takes effect July 28. Hutchinson also approved a measure requiring victims of rape and incest to have first reported the crime to law enforcement before they could undergo an abortion past the state’s 20-week limit.

5NEWS has reached out to the Eureka Springs Police Department to see what charges the group could face if caught (we will update this article with their response).

The Christ of the Ozarks monument was completed in 1966 and is one of the most visited attractions in the Ozarks.