(CBS NEWS) -- A dramatic ad targeting Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aired during the third Democratic debate on Thursday, comparing Ocasio-Cortez's support for democratic socialism to the brutal Khmer Rouge communist regime in Cambodia.

"This is the face of socialism and ignorance," Heng says in a voiceover as the picture of Ocasio-Cortez burns. "Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez know the horror of socialism?"

The ad was produced by New Faces GOP, a newly created Republican super PAC. In the ad, Heng describes her parents' experience under the 1970s Pol Pot regime, during which a quarter of the population died.

