TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — “I’ll be seeking advice and ideas on pretty much everything under the sun.”
That's what Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said about re-opening Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.And, he's assembled the Re-Open Florida task force to get the state open and running again.
RELATED: Florida is getting ready to reopen. Here's who's on the task force
However, the governor's 22-person task force does not include Nikki Fried, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, who represents the state's multi-billion-dollar agriculture industry. Fried is also the only Democratic statewide elected official.
Commissioner Fried sent the following statement following the Governor's announcement of the task force:
“This is sadly more of the same politics over state from the Governor. I was not asked to serve alongside my fellow Cabinet members on the task force, which has no voice on its membership representing Florida’s $137 billion agriculture industry.
That is deeply concerning given the impacts of COVID-19 on Florida’s second-largest industry, and given the progress my team has made working with federal, state, local, and retail partners to reduce negative impacts to Florida agriculture. It’s equally concerning that the Governor neglected to mention agriculture on the initial call – I hope he will join my commitment to supporting our farmers and feeding our families.”
10News has reached out to Gov. DeSantis' office for comment on this story. We will update this article if we hear back.
Fried says Florida’s farmers may face $522 million in crop losses due to COVID-19. She and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released an impact report providing data on crop losses facing Florida farmers.
Back in March, Fried urged Governor DeSantis to issue a stay-at-home order.
At the time she said, “Shutting down one of the nation’s largest states is a decision that will have an economic impact – but it is a decision that will save lives.”
Here's who's on the Re-Open Florida Task Force:
- Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez
- Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer
- Ashley Moody, Attorney General
- Bill Galvano, Senate President
- Speaker Jose Oliva, Florida House of Representatives
- Sen. Wilton Simpson, Incoming Senate President
- Rep. Chris Sprowls, Incoming House Speaker
- Richard Corcoran, Commissioner of Education
- Jamal Sowell, President & CEO, Enterprise Florida, Inc.
- Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade County
- Mayor Dale Holness, Broward County
- Mayor David Kerner, Palm Beach County
- John Couris, President & CEO, Tampa General Hospital
- Josh D’Amaro, President, Walt Disney World Resort
- Todd Jones, CEO, Publix Super Markets
- Syd Kitson, Chairman, Board of Governors for the State University System
- Paul Reilly, Chairman & CEO, Raymond James Financial
- Alex Sanchez, President & CEO, Florida Bankers Association
- Eric Silagy, President & CEO, Florida Power & Light Company
- John Sprouls, CEO, Universal Orlando Resort, Executive Vice President, Universal Parks & Resorts
- Patrick Sunderlin, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Joe York, President, AT&T Florida and Caribbean
RELATED: Gov. DeSantis announces Florida task force to help reopen state
RELATED: Manatee County commissioners vote to lift local curfew
RELATED: USF launches symptom survey in search of COVID-19 hotpots across Tampa Bay
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida is getting ready to re-open. Here's who's on the task force
- How your Tampa Bay area school district is handling the rest of the school year
- Officer wants people to take COVID-19 seriously after his battle with the virus
- Reports: Kim Jong Un in fragile condition after surgery
- Disney furloughs 100,000 workers, saving $500 million a month amid theme park shutdown
- Jobless Floridians plan to protest unemployment benefits problems
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter