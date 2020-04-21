TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — “I’ll be seeking advice and ideas on pretty much everything under the sun.”

That's what Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said about re-opening Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.And, he's assembled the Re-Open Florida task force to get the state open and running again.

However, the governor's 22-person task force does not include Nikki Fried, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, who represents the state's multi-billion-dollar agriculture industry. Fried is also the only Democratic statewide elected official.

Commissioner Fried sent the following statement following the Governor's announcement of the task force:

“This is sadly more of the same politics over state from the Governor. I was not asked to serve alongside my fellow Cabinet members on the task force, which has no voice on its membership representing Florida’s $137 billion agriculture industry.

That is deeply concerning given the impacts of COVID-19 on Florida’s second-largest industry, and given the progress my team has made working with federal, state, local, and retail partners to reduce negative impacts to Florida agriculture. It’s equally concerning that the Governor neglected to mention agriculture on the initial call – I hope he will join my commitment to supporting our farmers and feeding our families.”

Fried says Florida’s farmers may face $522 million in crop losses due to COVID-19. She and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released an impact report providing data on crop losses facing Florida farmers.

Back in March, Fried urged Governor DeSantis to issue a stay-at-home order.

At the time she said, “Shutting down one of the nation’s largest states is a decision that will have an economic impact – but it is a decision that will save lives.”

Here's who's on the Re-Open Florida Task Force:

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez

Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer

Ashley Moody, Attorney General

Bill Galvano, Senate President

Speaker Jose Oliva, Florida House of Representatives

Sen. Wilton Simpson, Incoming Senate President

Rep. Chris Sprowls, Incoming House Speaker

Richard Corcoran, Commissioner of Education

Jamal Sowell, President & CEO, Enterprise Florida, Inc.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade County

Mayor Dale Holness, Broward County

Mayor David Kerner, Palm Beach County

John Couris, President & CEO, Tampa General Hospital

Josh D’Amaro, President, Walt Disney World Resort

Todd Jones, CEO, Publix Super Markets

Syd Kitson, Chairman, Board of Governors for the State University System

Paul Reilly, Chairman & CEO, Raymond James Financial

Alex Sanchez, President & CEO, Florida Bankers Association

Eric Silagy, President & CEO, Florida Power & Light Company

John Sprouls, CEO, Universal Orlando Resort, Executive Vice President, Universal Parks & Resorts

Patrick Sunderlin, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Joe York, President, AT&T Florida and Caribbean

