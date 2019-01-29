TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Andrew Gillum is coming back to a TV screen near you. This time, as a political commentator for CNN.

The former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

Gillum previously ran against Ron DeSantis to become Florida's next governor. He narrowly lost the November race.

Last week, the Florida Commission on Ethics recommended found probable cause that Gillum accepted gifts from lobbyists during trips and failed to report them.

Gillum is accused of accepting gifts over $100 from lobbyists and vendors during his time as Tallahassee mayor.

Gillum has always maintained his innocence.

