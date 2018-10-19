ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum is returning to the campaign trail after taking a break during and after Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Panhandle.

The deadly Category 4 storm caused some major damage in Tallahassee, where Gillum is mayor.

Hurricane Michael coverage: Drone captures extensive damage

Gillum will hold a town hall discussion at noon Friday in St. Petersburg, where his campaign officials say he will discuss the state's "resiliency" following Michael. He is also expected to speak about his views on climate change and outline his plans for protecting Florida against future storm damage.

Friday's event will be held in the Gibbs Campus Music Center at St. Petersburg College.

The latest polls show Gillum with an average one-point lead over Republican challenger Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis will travel to Tampa Saturday for a visit to his Hillsborough County campaign office.

