Less than an hour before he was nominated to Florida’s highest office, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum foreshadowed his own victory.

Prior to the race being called, Gillum tweeted a photo of himself with the caption: “Could be one of those nights.”

Gillum’s surprising win comes after a tight primary race against Gwen Graham, who most polls said would win the nomination.

►Who is Andrew Gillum?

In fewer than 40 minutes Tuesday night, Gillum picked up more than 10,000 new Twitter followers.

“Tonight, we proved what's possible when people come together and show up to build Florida into a better state for all,” Gillum tweeted. “I'm truly honored to represent people across the state as the Democratic nominee -- and I promise to stand up for everyday Floridians and the issues that matter most.”

Graham conceded the primary race just before 10 p.m. She congratulated Gillum and vowed to help him win the Nov. 6 general election.

The other Democratic candidates significantly outspent Gillum.

Billionaire Jeff Greene spent the most -- roughly $34 million, as of last week. Philip Levine spent more than $28 million, with Graham spending north of $5 million and Gillum spending only about $2.5 million, as of last week.

