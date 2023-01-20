Judge won't reinstate Warren, but says DeSantis did violate suspended attorney's rights

While it was found Warren's First Amendment rights were violated, federal law doesn't allow for a judge to reinstate him, court documents said.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren won't get his job back, at least not through legal reinstatement from a judge.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled Friday on the lawsuit Warren filed last year against Gov. Ron DeSantis for violating his First Amendment rights after DeSantis suspended him over claims of "neglect of duty" and "incompetence," particularly when it came to issues about abortion.

Hinkle did conclude Warren's First Amendment rights were violated when DeSantis suspended him in August.

However, Hinkle said DeSantis' violations of Warren's rights weren't "essential" to the outcome of the ruling, stating in court documents DeSantis would have suspended Warren even if the First Amendment violation didn't happen.

He goes on to say that the suspension does violate the Florida Constitution, which would affect the ruling's outcome.

However, the court document says Warren won't be reinstated because the Eleventh Amendment "prohibits a federal court from awarding declaratory or injunctive relief of the kind at issue against a state official based only on a violation of state law."

When Warren filed the lawsuit last year, he only sought to get his job back, rather than suing for damages. As a result, the clerk was ordered to close the filed lawsuit.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Warren and the governor's office for a statement on the ruling.

DeSantis suspended Warren in August over the prosecutor’s signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as his policies about not charging people with certain minor crimes. Warren sued to get his job back.

The issue arose after Florida passed a law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

Previously Warren's lawyers said the suspension was clearly motivated by politics considering DeSantis made his announcement at a campaign-like rally with cheering supporters during which he attacked “woke" ideology.

Warren was elected in 2016 and 2020 as prosecutor of Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa. He has said DeSantis overturned the will of voters by removing him from office.

More than 90 district attorneys, state attorneys general and other elected prosecutors throughout the U.S. have signed a letter saying they don’t intend to prosecute people for seeking, providing or supporting abortions. Dozens of prosecutors and law enforcement leaders also signed the letter opposing the criminalization of gender-confirmation treatments.