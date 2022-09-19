Warren, DeSantis legal teams in federal court Monday over suspension lawsuit

Warren's legal team is expected to argue his First Amendment rights were violated and DeSantis blatantly abused his power as governor.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren will be in federal court Monday to argue Gov. Ron DeSantis violated his First Amendment rights when he suspended him last month.

The governor's legal team also has a chance to share their side.

This all started back in early August when DeSantis suspended Warren and had him escorted from his office because of statements Warren had made pledging not to prosecute abortion cases or transgender health care issues.

Warren's legal team is expected to argue his First Amendment rights were violated and DeSantis blatantly abused his power as governor. Even further, Warren says the law — along with some of the people who helped write it — are on his side.

"The friend of the court brief that was submitted by the people who actually crafted this law is extremely significant," Warren said in a previous interview. "I mean, the people who gave this power to the governor are saying that he has exceeded that power, and he's violated the authority that he has in suspending me."

DeSantis' lawyers claim Warren has no First Amendment rights because he is DeSantis' employee — and they are expected to argue this is a state issue, not a federal one.

Each side has been given 30 minutes to address Judge Robert Hinkle at 9 a.m. Monday in federal court in Tallahassee. A decision could come pretty quickly, but no matter what happens, it will likely be appealed.