Annette Taddeo drops out of governor's race, instead announces bid for Congress

In a statement from Taddeo's office, she said families in Miami need a representative who will stand up for them in Congress.

MIAMI — Following the recent mass shootings across the United States, Sen. Annette Taddeo (D-FL 40th District) said she is dropping her campaign for governor and will instead run for Florida's 27th district — a seat held by Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL).

"We are at a pivotal moment in our country and we desperately need leadership in Washington that can be trusted to put politics aside for the best interests of Miamians," Taddeo said.

Taddeo continued by saying Washington politicians should be held accountable when it comes to issues like the cost of living, gun violence and "defending a woman's right to choose."

"After the tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde and a conversation with my daughter about the realities our kids face daily, I knew what I needed to do," Taddeo added.

As a mother of a daughter in Miami-Dade Public Schools and a small business owner, she said she sees such issues daily.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to earn the trust and support of the people who live in Florida’s 27th Congressional District which includes much of the area I’ve been grateful to represent in my historic time in the Florida Senate since 2017," Taddeo said.

During an interview with CBS News, Taddeo spoke directly about Salazar, calling the U.S. representative a liar, embarrassment, "and someone that has not even voted in the best interest of our community."

This will be Taddeo's fourth run for Congress. In 2014, she ran for as a Democratic lieutenant governor candidate alongside Charlie Crist.

The 27th district covers a stretch from Miami Beach to Little Havana down through Cutler Bay. There's a registration advantage of more than 3,000 Democratic voters over Republicans.